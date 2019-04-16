Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Graham DOLTON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 19 April 2019. View



DOLTON (Graham Leigh):

Passed away with dignity with family by his side 12.4.2019 aged 95. Devoted and loving husband of Shirley (dec). Much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Pam and Peter, Peter and Dianne, Ian and Anne, Ross and Wendy. Adored and loved Pop of 9 and Great Pop of 20.

Now at Peace

DOLTON (Graham Leigh):

Passed away 12 April 2019 in his 96th year. Gone are the happy days we shared together

But not the memories, they last forever

When thoughts go back as they often do

We treasure the memories we have of you.

We will miss you Dad and Pop Pam, Pete, Katherine, Luke, Oscar, Sophie, Izzy Suzi, Mitch, Javier, Archie, Lewis Andrew, Kylie, Charlotte and Nate A life well lived and enjoyed.

DOLTON (Graham Leigh):

To our dear Dad and Pop. We watched you suffer, we heard you sigh But all we could do was just stand by. We lived in hope and prayed in vain for God to make you well again. But He decided we must part, We watched you go, with broken hearts.

Thank you for the memories. Peter, Dianne, Carissa, Michael, Jack, Ava, Sienna, Leigh, Gemma, Milla and Thomas

DOLTON (Graham Leigh):

Your life was long and full. Now it's time to rest. Your legacy will live on through your children.

Ian, Anne, Carly, Brock, Lochee, Oliver, Xavier, Stephen, Felicity, Evelyn, Charlie and Isabelle. Rest In Peace

DOLTON (Graham Leigh):

A special smile, a happy face holds in our hearts a precious place.

Loved Dad of Ross and Wendy; Pop to Allan, Michelle and Sienna (3 weeks), Michael, Monika, Charlie and Allister.

Thankyou Dad for the opportunities that you have provided and the wonderful mateship and memories we have experienced, particularly these last few years.

Still as fit as a Mallee bull.



Funeral Director Info

DOLTON (Graham Leigh):Passed away with dignity with family by his side 12.4.2019 aged 95. Devoted and loving husband of Shirley (dec). Much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Pam and Peter, Peter and Dianne, Ian and Anne, Ross and Wendy. Adored and loved Pop of 9 and Great Pop of 20.Now at PeaceDOLTON (Graham Leigh):Passed away 12 April 2019 in his 96th year. Gone are the happy days we shared togetherBut not the memories, they last foreverWhen thoughts go back as they often doWe treasure the memories we have of you.We will miss you Dad and Pop Pam, Pete, Katherine, Luke, Oscar, Sophie, Izzy Suzi, Mitch, Javier, Archie, Lewis Andrew, Kylie, Charlotte and Nate A life well lived and enjoyed.DOLTON (Graham Leigh):To our dear Dad and Pop. We watched you suffer, we heard you sigh But all we could do was just stand by. We lived in hope and prayed in vain for God to make you well again. But He decided we must part, We watched you go, with broken hearts.Thank you for the memories. Peter, Dianne, Carissa, Michael, Jack, Ava, Sienna, Leigh, Gemma, Milla and ThomasDOLTON (Graham Leigh):Your life was long and full. Now it's time to rest. Your legacy will live on through your children.Ian, Anne, Carly, Brock, Lochee, Oliver, Xavier, Stephen, Felicity, Evelyn, Charlie and Isabelle. Rest In PeaceDOLTON (Graham Leigh):A special smile, a happy face holds in our hearts a precious place.Loved Dad of Ross and Wendy; Pop to Allan, Michelle and Sienna (3 weeks), Michael, Monika, Charlie and Allister.Thankyou Dad for the opportunities that you have provided and the wonderful mateship and memories we have experienced, particularly these last few years.Still as fit as a Mallee bull. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers