DOLTON (Graham Leigh):
Passed away with dignity with family by his side 12.4.2019 aged 95. Devoted and loving husband of Shirley (dec). Much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Pam and Peter, Peter and Dianne, Ian and Anne, Ross and Wendy. Adored and loved Pop of 9 and Great Pop of 20.
Now at Peace
DOLTON (Graham Leigh):
Passed away 12 April 2019 in his 96th year. Gone are the happy days we shared together
But not the memories, they last forever
When thoughts go back as they often do
We treasure the memories we have of you.
We will miss you Dad and Pop Pam, Pete, Katherine, Luke, Oscar, Sophie, Izzy Suzi, Mitch, Javier, Archie, Lewis Andrew, Kylie, Charlotte and Nate A life well lived and enjoyed.
DOLTON (Graham Leigh):
To our dear Dad and Pop. We watched you suffer, we heard you sigh But all we could do was just stand by. We lived in hope and prayed in vain for God to make you well again. But He decided we must part, We watched you go, with broken hearts.
Thank you for the memories. Peter, Dianne, Carissa, Michael, Jack, Ava, Sienna, Leigh, Gemma, Milla and Thomas
DOLTON (Graham Leigh):
Your life was long and full. Now it's time to rest. Your legacy will live on through your children.
Ian, Anne, Carly, Brock, Lochee, Oliver, Xavier, Stephen, Felicity, Evelyn, Charlie and Isabelle. Rest In Peace
DOLTON (Graham Leigh):
A special smile, a happy face holds in our hearts a precious place.
Loved Dad of Ross and Wendy; Pop to Allan, Michelle and Sienna (3 weeks), Michael, Monika, Charlie and Allister.
Thankyou Dad for the opportunities that you have provided and the wonderful mateship and memories we have experienced, particularly these last few years.
Still as fit as a Mallee bull.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 16, 2019