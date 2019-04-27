DUNN Gwendoline
(née Davies):
Loved daughter of Evan and Gertrude Davies and sister of Sid. Much loved and devoted mother of Beth, mother-in-law of Peter and loving grandmother of David and Evan. Passed away peacefully on 26 April 2019, aged 98 years. Your love of life and care for family and friends has inspired us all. It was a privilege to have you with us for so long. We will miss you dearly and treasure our memories forever.
Beth, Peter,
David and Evan.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 27, 2019