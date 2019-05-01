Funeral notice



CAPARARO:

A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the Late Mr Harry Arialdo Capararo will be conducted in the St Joseph's Catholic Church, Aberdeen Street, Albany, Monday morning (6.5.2019) commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Allambie Park Cemetery for Interment.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be conducted in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Sunday evening (5.5.2019) commencing at 7.00pm.

No flowers by request, donations to The Jack Bendat Cancer Centre.

Albany 9841 7177







