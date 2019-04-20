|
CROFT (Iris Hope):
Passed away peacefully at Bunbury Gardens Nursing Home 16.04.2019, aged 96 years. Beloved Wife of Edward (Ted) (dec). Loving Mother, Nanny, Great Nanny and Great-Great Nanny to Barbara and Alan, Lesley and Chris, Edward (dec) and Debbie, Alan, Caroline, Bill and Julie and their families. Re-united with her soul mate Ted and her Beloved Son Eddie. God bless and keep her safe always. Now at peace with the Lord.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019