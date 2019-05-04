D'Rosario (Ivan John):
Died suddenly at SJOG Hospital Bunbury on 2nd May 2019.
A wonderful Husband, Father and Grandfather. One in a million, gentle, kind, considerate, thoughtful and helpful. Beloved Husband to Kerry. Treasured Father to Nicholas and Emily M. Much loved Father-in-law to Emily K and Clint. Loving Grandfather to Joel and Ava.
Thanking Dr Masarei for her care and sympathy. Ivan you will always be missed, you left us too soon - rest in peace.
All my love, Kerry.
D'Rosario (Ivan):
Dear Dad, you were always there to answer our questions and to help with anything. You were the most amazing Grandfather to our children Joel and Ava. They love you so much. Dad your warm heart and humble soul was extraordinary, this will always be remembered. We will love you always. Nicholas, Emily, Joel and Ava.
