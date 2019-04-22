Ivy LINDSELL

LINDSELL (Ivy Laura ): 03.01.1930 - 19.04.2019
It is with heavy hearts that we have had to say goodbye to the most beautiful, loving and kind hearted mother, mother- in-law and nana. We will forever treasure our special moments with you, now precious memories! Our only piece of comfort is knowing that you are now with your beloved son. Forever in our hearts, Scott (dec), Fiona, Stacey, Caroline, Denise, Geoff, Hailey and Jacob.



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 22, 2019
