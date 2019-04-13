BOLAND James (Jim):
|
Currently, the Guest Book for James BOLAND is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 16 April 2019.
22 October 1925 -
12 April 2019
Much loved husband of Bernadette for 66 years. Father to Peter, Greg, Paul, Chris and Stephen. Father-in-law to Masaniga and Mariela. Grandfather to Christina, James, Niu, Misi and Sean. Now at peace with God after a long and rewarding life caring for his loved ones and his community.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019