BOLAND:

The Funeral Mass for Mr James (Jim) Patrick Boland of Acacia Living, Menora, formerly of Woodrow Avenue, Yokine will be celebrated in Our Lady's Assumption Catholic Church, Grand Promenade, Dianella commencing at 10.00am on TUESDAY (7.5.2019).

The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12.30pm for a Burial Service.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, Grand Promenade, Dianella at 7.00pm on Monday Evening (6.5.2019).

