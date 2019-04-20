|
Currently, the Guest Book for Jason HARTLAND is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 23 April 2019.
HARTLAND (Jason):
19.4.18 One year today you left us. Wishing you were here with us and missing everything about you. Your love, compassion, sense of humour, smile, laughter, determination, kindness and your pure heart.
We hope that wherever you are, you are surrounded by so much love, more than we can imagine.
We both love and miss you endlessly.
Forever in our hearts
Love Mum and Stan
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019