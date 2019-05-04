DOWNES:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Jean Downes, of Kingsley, formerly of Morley will be celebrated in Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Cnr Wellington Road and Smith Street Morley, commencing at 9:45AM on WEDNESDAY (8.05.2019).
The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Avenue, Padbury at 11:30am for a Cremation Service.
231 GRAND PROMENADE DIANELLA 9229 7711
WA Family Owned
www.leanneodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on May 4, 2019