

FOYLE (John Elliott):

12.12.1933 - 26.04.2019 Passed away peacefully after a very long illness. Devoted Husband of Iris. Much loved John to Shelley and Rick. Grandfather of three, Great-Grandfather of four. With tears we watched you suffer, we watched you fade away, our hearts were slowly breaking as you fought so hard to stay. You did not want to leave us but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.

Funeral Service to be held at Just Cremations, 401 Great Eastern Hwy Redcliffe on Friday (3.5.2019) at 12 noon.





