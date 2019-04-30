John FOYLE

Guest Book
  • " FOYLE (John): Passed away after a long illness. Loved..."
    - John FOYLE
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for John FOYLE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 3 May 2019.
Service Information
Just Cremations - Redcliffe
401 Great Eastern Hwy
Redcliffe, Western Australia
6104
(180)-065-3595
Obituary


FOYLE (John Elliott):
12.12.1933 - 26.04.2019 Passed away peacefully after a very long illness. Devoted Husband of Iris. Much loved John to Shelley and Rick. Grandfather of three, Great-Grandfather of four. With tears we watched you suffer, we watched you fade away, our hearts were slowly breaking as you fought so hard to stay. You did not want to leave us but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
Funeral Service to be held at Just Cremations, 401 Great Eastern Hwy Redcliffe on Friday (3.5.2019) at 12 noon.


Published in The West Australian on Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com