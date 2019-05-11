Joy GLOVER

Guest Book
  • "GLOVER (née Danielson) (Joy ): 1928-2019, of Fremantle,..."
    - Joy GLOVER
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Joy GLOVER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 14 May 2019.
Obituary


GLOVER (née Danielson)
(Joy ): 1928-2019, of Fremantle, Albany and Sydney.
Beloved mother and mother-in-law of David and Victoria, Richard and Lisa, Alan and Rosie and Stuart and Jane. Adored and adoring grandmother of Ella, Georgia, Charlotte, Hope, Isabelle and Miles. Widow of her beloved Don (1924-2014).
Died peacefully Saturday 4 May 2019 at her home, Killara Gardens aged care.
Family and friends please email [email protected] or phone David 0407 642 211 for celebration details.

Published in The West Australian on May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com