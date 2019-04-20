DOMINKOVICH
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Jozo DOMINKOVICH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 23 April 2019.
Jozo (Joe):
16.10.1928 - 17.4.2019 Passed away peacefully at his home of 50 years. Loving husband of Katica for 56 years. Father to Lisa and David. Father-in-law to Konrad. Grandfather to Nicholas and Andrew. Deep in our hearts a memory is kept
Of one we loved and will never forget.
Now at peace, Your loving family.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019