    Published in: The West Australian
KLEEMAN (Judith Anne ): 31.5.1937 - 17.04.2019 Passed away at St John of God Hospital with her loving husband Raymond by her side. Much loved mother of Phillip, Lee-Anne, Christine (dec) and Sandra. Grandmother to 10 and great grandmother to 5 1/2.
Brave lady who never complained and will be sadly missed by everyone she came in contact with.



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019
