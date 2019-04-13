Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Kath BROSNAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 16 April 2019. View



BROSNAN (Kath):

Passed away peacefully 11.4.2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loving Wife of Joe (dec). Devoted and cherished Mother of Philomena, Gemma and Anita, loving Mother-in-law of Chris, David and Kim. Much loved Grandmother of Jerome, Ben, Zac, Sarah, Bernadette, Cecilia, Peter, Jeremy, Adam, Eamon, Lucas and Nic, Great-Grandmother to 28.



BROSNAN (Kath):

In loving memory of our beautiful Mother and Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great- Grandmother. Philomena, Chris, Jerome and Ruth, Ben and Chelsea, Zac and Liz, Sarah and Liam, Lucia, Serge, Jude, Charlie, Ella, Luis and Elbie.

Rest in Peace

Brosnan (Kath):

Loving Mother of Gemma and David. Cherished Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Bernadette; Cecilia and Damien, Kristen, Erin; Peter and Nat, Beau, Asha, Skye; Jeremy and Christina, Jacinta, Elizabeth and Mariam, Patrick, Claire, Genevieve, Therese, Katherine, Thomas; Adam and Lexy and Kayla.

You devoted yourself to your family and we all love you and will miss you very much.

Rest In Peace

brosnan (Kath):

We love you, we will miss you, you were the Matriarch and strength for us all, how hard it was to see you go but we know you are at peace and reunited with your much loved relatives and friends. Your devoted Daughter Anita, Son-in-law Kim and your cherished Grandchildren and their spouses and Great- Grandchildren Eamon and Mel, Lucas and Bianca, Ava, Stella, Emmanuel, Nic and Rachel, Elliot, Sebastian and Elloise. May perpetual light shine upon her.



