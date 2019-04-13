|
CARWARDINE
Kathleen Eleanor (Kay):
Late of Bindaree Lodge, Boyne Island, QLD, and formerly of Duncraig, WA. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th April, 2019, aged 98 years. Beloved Wife of Keith (dec). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Patricia (dec), Beverley, Roy and Kim. Loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother to their families. A Private Cremation will be held at a later time.
In the care of GLADSTONE VALLEY FUNERALS Ph: 07 4972 0800 "Gladstone's Local Funeral Home" Condolences: GladstoneValley Funerals.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019