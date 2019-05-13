Kay KERNS

KERNS
Kay Mary (nee Dever):
Passed away peacefully at home Saturday 11th May, aged 74. Much loved and treasured wife of Bill, beloved mother of Craig, Karen, Mark and Ann, loved mother-in-law of Lee, Trevor, Steph and Cam and adored Mama of George, Harry, Zach, Cory, Alice, Jenna, James, Alyssa, Flynn, Thomas, Mary, Angus, Grace and Catherine (her "Little Treasures").
Lived her whole life for her family and will be in our hearts forever.
A wonderful soul at peace at last.




