KACIUBA:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Kazimierz (Kim) Kaciuba of Bassendean formerly of Cannington will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 133 Treasure Rd, Queens Park commencing at 10:15am Thursday (02.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd, Karrakatta at 12pm for a Burial Service.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 27, 2019