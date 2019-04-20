Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Kevin CRAIGIE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 23 April 2019. View



CRAIGIE (Kevin):

9.1.33 - 16.4.19 Passed away peacefully at Harvey Hospital. Devoted Husband of Lorraine. Loving Father of Garry and Diane. Father-in-law of Margaret and David. Granna of Jessie and Molly. Grandad of Alana and Matthew.

Peacefully sleeping. Remembered always.

CRAIGIE (Kevin):

My Kevin. Passed away peacefully on 16.4.19 aged 86. Much loved Husband for 55 years. Your loving Wife Lorraine. At rest.



CRAIGIE (Kevin):

My Dad, friend and workmate. Dad we worked together for many years and you taught me a lot. Your last few years were your hardest and you fought until the end. You were Granna to Jessie and Molly alone and there will never be another like you in our lives. May the grass always be green, the cows have plenty of milk and may your scorer always call "v" bull.

We will miss you Dad. Love Garry, Margaret, Jessie and Molly.

CRAIGIE (Kevin):

In loving memory of our Father and Grandad. Gone from the farm that we love, but always remembered. Diane, David, Alana and Matthew.



