FARRALL
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Kimberley FARRALL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 23 April 2019.
(Kimberley Allan ): Farrall Kimberley Allan, late of Ottawa, Canada, formerly of Boyup Brook and Perth.
Passed away peacefully, in Ottawa, after a long illness, aged 72 years.
Loving husband of Jean, loving father of Joanne and Christopher and loving grandfather of Aidan and Justin. Son of Harry (dec) and Phyllis Farrall (dec), brother of Terry (dec), Frank, Michael and Lorraine (dec).
Much loved and missed by all family and friends.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019