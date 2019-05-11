HERNAMAN:
The Funeral Service for Lockie Hernaman of Harvey and formerly of Pingelly will be held in the Harvey Recreational Centre, cnr Young St and Tom Latch Drive, Harvey commencing at 10.30am on TUESDAY morning (14.5.2019).
At the conclusion of the Service the cortege will proceed to the HARVEY Lawn Cemetery.
Lockie's coffin will be open in the Funeral Chapel, 59 Uduc Road, Harvey between 5.00-6.00pm MONDAY (13.5.2019) for those friends wishing to see him.
HARVEY Post an eTribute at barrettfunerals.com.au South West Family-Owned
Published in The West Australian on May 11, 2019