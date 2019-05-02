Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Lancelot GUTTERIDGE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 5 May 2019. View Obituary



GUTTERIDGE

(Lancelot Phillip):

Farewell my friend and darling husband for over 60 years. Thank you for our time together and our three lovely daughters and their families.

You are now peacefully at rest, and I know I will have you close to me for the rest of my life.

Many thanks to the staff at Tuia Lodge who did their best to make him as comfortable and happy as possible.

Also to the Donnybrook, Bunbury Regional and St John's Hospitals for the care given to him over the years.

Yours 'til eternity, Dorothy.



GUTTERIDGE (Lancelot):

To our darling father, grandfather and great grandfather.

You are the foundation of our whole family today and into our future. You are loved, cherished and held in our hearts forever.

You have given us the rules of life to live by and so will always be a part of our lives and our family's.

We will miss your love and support and are eternally grateful to have had you in our lives for as long as we did.

Love you forever, Jenni, Bruce, Jessica, Chris, Ashleigh, Courtney and Lucy.



