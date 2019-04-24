CRICELLI:
The Funeral Service for Mr Larry Cricelli of Piara Waters (Forrestdale) will be celebrated in St Mary Star of the Sea, 2 McNeil Street, Peppermint Grove commencing at 10:00am on Monday (29.04.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11:15am for a Burial Service.
