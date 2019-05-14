Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Laurel BANT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 17 May 2019. View Obituary



BANT Laurel (nee Eaton):

Sadly, our most wonderful wife and mother, Laurel suddenly passed away late in the afternoon on Friday 10th 2019.

In every facet of her life, Laurel has been an exemplary person, teacher sportswoman, community citizen, kind and happy and a shiny example to all!

Suddenly she had a sharp health deterioration from which she could not be revived.

Our children Stephen, Geoff and Susan and their families, her sister and brother and their families are so saddened by her passing!



Rest in Peace Dearest Laurel! We will never forget you. Clyde



A Private Funeral will be arranged,

For Family Members Only.







BANT Laurel (nee Eaton):Sadly, our most wonderful wife and mother, Laurel suddenly passed away late in the afternoon on Friday 10th 2019.In every facet of her life, Laurel has been an exemplary person, teacher sportswoman, community citizen, kind and happy and a shiny example to all!Suddenly she had a sharp health deterioration from which she could not be revived.Our children Stephen, Geoff and Susan and their families, her sister and brother and their families are so saddened by her passing!Rest in Peace Dearest Laurel! We will never forget you. ClydeA Private Funeral will be arranged,For Family Members Only. Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers