BANT Laurel (nee Eaton):
Sadly, our most wonderful wife and mother, Laurel suddenly passed away late in the afternoon on Friday 10th 2019.
In every facet of her life, Laurel has been an exemplary person, teacher sportswoman, community citizen, kind and happy and a shiny example to all!
Suddenly she had a sharp health deterioration from which she could not be revived.
Our children Stephen, Geoff and Susan and their families, her sister and brother and their families are so saddened by her passing!
Rest in Peace Dearest Laurel! We will never forget you. Clyde
A Private Funeral will be arranged,
For Family Members Only.
Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019