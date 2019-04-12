|
Currently, the Guest Book for Lee GERAGHTY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 15 April 2019.
GERAGHTY (Lee Anthony):
Dearly loved youngest Son of Peter and June. Cherished little Brother to Chris, Neville, Linda and Families. Our loving sympathy to Rhena, Kale, Kobie and Bridie. So many happy memories are ours to treasure. Too young to leave this world. So many more things to achieve. Our lives will never be the same.
Fly High Lee.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 12, 2019