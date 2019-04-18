|
Currently, the Guest Book for Leigh ABBOTT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 21 April 2019.
ABBOTT (Leigh):
Our deepest condolences and prayers to Martin, Joel, Noah and Aaron. Leigh was a much loved staff member of St Mary's Anglican Girls' School, particularly in the Junior School. Her gentle and caring manner will be sadly missed in the Library and Staffroom.
From the Principal, staff and students of St Mary's Anglican Girls' School.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 18, 2019