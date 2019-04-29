Funeral notice



BLACKWELL:

The Funeral Cortege for Mrs Leila Ann Cressy Blackwell of Halls Head will arrive at PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Ave, Padbury at 11am on THURSDAY (02.05.2019) for a Cremation Service.

Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Leila are welcome to attend a Viewing at Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Road, Westminster at 10am THURSDAY (02.05.2019).

Colours Preferred. Jackets Optional.



502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







