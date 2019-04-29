BLACKWELL:
The Funeral Cortege for Mrs Leila Ann Cressy Blackwell of Halls Head will arrive at PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Ave, Padbury at 11am on THURSDAY (02.05.2019) for a Cremation Service.
Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Leila are welcome to attend a Viewing at Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Road, Westminster at 10am THURSDAY (02.05.2019).
Colours Preferred. Jackets Optional.
502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 29, 2019