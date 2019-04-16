DELLA BELLA
Currently, the Guest Book for Leo DELLA BELLA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 19 April 2019.
Leone (Leo):
Passed away on 13th April, 2019 at Nazareth House, Bluff Point. Aged 76 years.
Dearly loved son of Gilardino and Maria (dec), Brother of Elizabeth, Romita, Roberto, Helen and Anna. A loved brother- in-law, uncle, great uncle and great, great uncle.
Rest in Peace
DELLA BELLA
Leone (Leo):
Loved and respected brother of Helen, brother- in-law to Dennis, Uncle to Mark, Robyn, Karen, Graeme, Joanne, Andrew, David, and Tammy. Great uncle of Jemma, Renee, Haylie, Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Emily, Jack, Kate, Chloe, Heidi, Ben and Logan
It was a privilege and honour to walk the journey with you, I will miss our chats about the outback that you so enjoyed.
Rest peacefully
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 16, 2019