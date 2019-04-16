Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Leo DELLA BELLA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 19 April 2019. View



Leone (Leo):

Passed away on 13th April, 2019 at Nazareth House, Bluff Point. Aged 76 years.

Dearly loved son of Gilardino and Maria (dec), Brother of Elizabeth, Romita, Roberto, Helen and Anna. A loved brother- in-law, uncle, great uncle and great, great uncle.

Rest in Peace

DELLA BELLA

Leone (Leo):

Loved and respected brother of Helen, brother- in-law to Dennis, Uncle to Mark, Robyn, Karen, Graeme, Joanne, Andrew, David, and Tammy. Great uncle of Jemma, Renee, Haylie, Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Emily, Jack, Kate, Chloe, Heidi, Ben and Logan

It was a privilege and honour to walk the journey with you, I will miss our chats about the outback that you so enjoyed.

Rest peacefully







DELLA BELLALeone (Leo):Passed away on 13th April, 2019 at Nazareth House, Bluff Point. Aged 76 years.Dearly loved son of Gilardino and Maria (dec), Brother of Elizabeth, Romita, Roberto, Helen and Anna. A loved brother- in-law, uncle, great uncle and great, great uncle.Rest in PeaceDELLA BELLALeone (Leo):Loved and respected brother of Helen, brother- in-law to Dennis, Uncle to Mark, Robyn, Karen, Graeme, Joanne, Andrew, David, and Tammy. Great uncle of Jemma, Renee, Haylie, Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Emily, Jack, Kate, Chloe, Heidi, Ben and LoganIt was a privilege and honour to walk the journey with you, I will miss our chats about the outback that you so enjoyed.Rest peacefully Published in The West Australian on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers