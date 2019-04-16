Leo DELLA BELLA

  "DELLA BELLA Leone (Leo): Passed away 13 April age 76...."
    Published in: The West Australian
Leone (Leo):
Passed away on 13th April, 2019 at Nazareth House, Bluff Point. Aged 76 years.
Dearly loved son of Gilardino and Maria (dec), Brother of Elizabeth, Romita, Roberto, Helen and Anna. A loved brother- in-law, uncle, great uncle and great, great uncle.
Rest in Peace
Loved and respected brother of Helen, brother- in-law to Dennis, Uncle to Mark, Robyn, Karen, Graeme, Joanne, Andrew, David, and Tammy. Great uncle of Jemma, Renee, Haylie, Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Emily, Jack, Kate, Chloe, Heidi, Ben and Logan
It was a privilege and honour to walk the journey with you, I will miss our chats about the outback that you so enjoyed.
Rest peacefully



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 16, 2019
