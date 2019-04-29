M usca:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Leone MUSCA of Ballajura will be celebrated in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Aberdeen and Fitzgerald St's Northbridge commencing at 10:00am on WEDNESDAY (1.5.19). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Avenue, Padbury at 12:15pm for a Burial Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Aberdeen and Fitzgerald St's Northbridge at 7:00pm on TUESDAY (30.4.19).
231 GRAND PROMENADE DIANELLA 9229 7700
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 29, 2019