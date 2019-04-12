DOUGAN (Lesley ): After a long, fulfilling and joyous life, Lesley died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Noel, companion of Francesco and Frank, and mother of Ian and Min, Jenny and Chris, and Lucy and Tim. Beloved nan of Larry, Sophie, Daniel, Iris, Julia and Darcy, and grand-nan of Max. Sincere thanks to Care Net, Silver Chain and Drs Courtney, Turner and Wilcox. Sing no sad songs for me.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 12, 2019