HALSE (Lilian Yvonne):
11.6.1926 – 11.5.2019 Passed away peacefully at home on 11th May.
Devoted wife of her beloved Alf (dec 1993) for 44 years. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Rex and Marie, Alden and Olwen, Brad and Michelle, and Julie and Rod. Adored grandmother of Jocelyn, Rowena, Anneliese, Felice, Dustin, Maddisen, Sheriden and Emma. Great-grandmother of Cooper, Lawson, Paige, Grace, Abbey, Georgia and Xavier. Friend and source of wisdom to so many. Now safely in God's hands.
Funeral details to follow.
Published in The West Australian on May 13, 2019