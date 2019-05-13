Lilian HALSE

Guest Book
  • " HALSE (Lilian): 11.6.1926 – 11.5.2019 Deeply loved..."
    - Lilian HALSE
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Lilian HALSE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 16 May 2019.
Obituary


HALSE (Lilian Yvonne):
11.6.1926 – 11.5.2019 Passed away peacefully at home on 11th May.
Devoted wife of her beloved Alf (dec 1993) for 44 years. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Rex and Marie, Alden and Olwen, Brad and Michelle, and Julie and Rod. Adored grandmother of Jocelyn, Rowena, Anneliese, Felice, Dustin, Maddisen, Sheriden and Emma. Great-grandmother of Cooper, Lawson, Paige, Grace, Abbey, Georgia and Xavier. Friend and source of wisdom to so many. Now safely in God's hands.
Funeral details to follow.





logo


logo
Published in The West Australian on May 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com