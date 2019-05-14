Lilian HALSE

The Main Funeral Service for Mrs Lilian Yvonne Halse of Gosnells will be held in Salvation Army Hall, 42 Goodall Street, Gosnells commencing at 12:30pm on MONDAY (20.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Hall at the conclusion of the Service and after refreshments will arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 3:30pm for a brief Burial Service.

Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019
