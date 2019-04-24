Lisa BERNIC

BERNIC (Lisa):
Serene and at peace. Beloved daughter of Diane and Harold and sister of Karen and Jared. Lisa passed away on Thursday the 18th April.
Your impact in life and death has touched many. Rest in peace you beautiful soul.
A Memorial Ceremony will be held on the 30th April at 3.30pm in the East Chapel, Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park located on Whitfords Avenue, Padbury. No flowers by request, donations may be made to the Parents and Friends of Bristol Hostel Inc - Lisa's home for the past 36 years.


Published in The West Australian on Apr. 24, 2019
