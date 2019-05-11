BRIFFA:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Lydia Briffa, formerly Samson, will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, 82 Collick Street, Hilton commencing at 10:00am on WEDNESDAY (15.05.2019) The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11:15am for a Burial Service.
Published in The West Australian on May 11, 2019