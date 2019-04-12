|
12.5.1935 - 10.4.2019 Wife of the late Charlie Black. Cherished Mother of Graeme, Dianne, Helen and Mother-in-Law of Kerry, Norm and Brian. Granny to Rachel, Nicole, Brendan and Kyla, and Great Grandmother of 3. Sister of Joy (dec), Jackie and Arch and adored friend of Tony. Your zest for life will be remembered forever. So many special memories are ours to treasure.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 12, 2019