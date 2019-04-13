In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Margo and Reg KERNAGHAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 16 April 2019. View



(Margo and Reg ): Margo - 18.1.40 to 10.4.09 Reg - 17.12.36 to 24.4.11 It is so hard to believe you have been gone 10 years Mum and 8 years Dad.

Not a day passes that we do not think of you and miss you. You are often in our conversations and we have so many fond memories of you both. Thank you for being the best. All our love Cheryl and Ray.







Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019

