HUDSON (Maria):
Passed away peacefully at Braemar Cooinda Willagee on 9th April 2019, aged 95. Dearly loved Wife of Ron (dec). Much loved Mother of Richard and Diana, Mother-in-law of Robin. Cherished Grandma of Alexander, Frazer and George. In God's care you rest above, in our hearts you rest with love. Memories of you are ours to keep, our words are few, our love is deep.
Rest in Peace
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019