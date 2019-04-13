HUDSON:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Maria Hudson of Willagee will be celebrated in Pater Noster Catholic Church, cnr Evershed and Marmion St's, MYAREE commencing at 2.30pm on WEDNESDAY (17.4.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 3.45pm for a Burial Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 3.35pm.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, 312 South St, HILTON at 7.00pm on Tuesday (16.4.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019