William Barrett and Sons - Harvey 59 Uduc Rd Harvey , Western Australia 6220 (089)-729-1115



H arrison Edward (Mark):

30.06.1956 - 24.04.2019 Eldest Son and Brother of Joss (dec), Val, Bruce, Caroline (dec) and Stephanie. Brother in law and friend to Jenny and Todd. Loving Dad to Emily. Fun loving Uncle to Morgan, Mitchell, Alex and Dylan.

As you were, you will always be, a wonderful part of our family. RIP



HARRISON (Mark):

30.06.1956 - 24.04.2019 Your smile has gone forever,

Your hands I cannot touch,

But the sweetest thing I ever knew was my Son I loved so much.

Love Mum xx

Harrison (Mark):

30.06.1956 - 24.04.2019 Dad,

Our drives and special walks around Harvey and snuggles and chats on the lounge are the special memories I will carry within me forever.

Love your beautiful girl, Emily xx

Harrison (Mark):

30.06.1956 - 24.04.2019 Mark,

Chats on the veranda, rough housing with the boys or chasing buddy and the good old saying 'See ya slack one' are just a few of our memories to hold.

Love Steph, Todd, Alex and Dylan.

Harrison (Mark):

Much loved Brother of Bruce, Brother in law of Jenny. Uncle to Morgan and Mitchell.

"It was nice growing up with someone like you- someone to lean on, someone to count on... someone to tell on!"

Taken too soon x

Harrison (Mark):

"Smile Baby, it is what it is" I can hear you say. Your wit and your laughter would light any dark day. Ever gentle, ever kind, no better man to us you'll ever find, I will love and miss you always. Thank you for loving me back my "beautiful" man.

Sue, Lisa, David, Jordyn and Chelsea.



