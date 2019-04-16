|
ACQUAROLA (Michelino):
After almost 60 years together; we shared the good and the bad, I am left brokenhearted.
I loved you Michelino and always will, until we meet again. Rest in peace, God grant him eternal peace.
Lieta xxx
Acquarola (Michelino):
My sincere condolences to Lieta on the sad loss of my dear brother Michelino. You suffered so much, now it is time to rest. I will miss you dearly and treasure all the wonderful memories. You will be forever in my heart. Rest in peace my dear brother. Your loving sister Natuccia.
Acquarola (Michael):
Uncle Michael you always treated us as your own and were always so protective of us. We love you and miss you so much. You will be forever in our hearts. Give a big hug to our dear Dad. RIP. Our sincere condolences to Aunty Lieta on the sad loss of our dear uncle Michael.
Marisa, Rosanna and Henri.
AcquarolA (Michelino):
Even though we lived miles apart you were such a big part of our lives, we will never forget all you have done for us and we will miss you. Claudio, Flora and families.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 16, 2019