Funeral notice



A cquarola:

The Funeral Mass for Mr Michelino (Michael) ACQUAROLA will be celebrated in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Aberdeen and Fitzgerald Streets, Northbridge commencing at 10:00AM on TUESDAY (23.04.2019).

The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11:45am for a Burial service.



68 STIRLING ST PERTH 9231 5199

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







