A cquarola:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Michelino (Michael) ACQUAROLA will be celebrated in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Aberdeen and Fitzgerald Streets, Northbridge commencing at 10:00AM on TUESDAY (23.04.2019).
The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11:45am for a Burial service.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 17, 2019