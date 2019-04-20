FRASER (Miriam Alison ): 1952 - 2019 To a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Mum you were our guide, you taught us right from wrong.
You passed suddenly, taken too soon.
You gave us your best right to the very end, your support and encouragement we will always cherish.
Your life wasn't easy, you did the best you could, you brought up your daughters with pride.
You will always be with us and forever in our hearts.
Love always Michelle, Melinda, Troy, Shane, Holly, Stephanie, Brendan, Craig and pets Gemma and Chevie.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019