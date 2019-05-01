DERMER (nee Baty) Norma: 21.09.1925 - 26.04.2019 Wife of William (dec), much loved mother of John, Chris and Julie. Grandmother of Jeremy, Anthony, Pia, Sophie and Will. Great grandmother of Ambrose, Winifred and Camila.
Beloved sister of Joan, Barbara and William (dec). Mum, you were without question the best.
We know you didn't want to leave us and we didn't want to let you go.
We will fulfil your wish and all look after each other.
Rest in peace
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on May 1, 2019