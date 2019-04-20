|
COLE (Norman Wallace):
Passed away 16.4.2019. Husband of Gwen (dec), father and father-in-law to Rhonda and Eric. Pa to Nicole and Chris, and Great-Pa to Mitchell and Benji.
Thank you to all the wonderful staff at the Mount Hospital for their outstanding care and commitment. Fought to the end, now with his beloved Gwen.
Love you Dad.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019