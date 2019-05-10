GREEN (Norman Stanley):
21.10.1938 - 11.5.2018 It is one year since you left us and our hearts broke, but not a day goes by that we don't think of you, shed a tear, cry and smile. You are always in our thoughts and how we wish you were still with us. Thank you for leaving us all so much love, memories and a beautiful blueprint of life to follow. Although we cannot see you, we know that you are by our side. Forever in our hearts. Loving wife Shirley, Peter, Murray, Tracy, Julianne, Rohan, Lachlan, Brodie, Tahlia and Alyssa xxx
Published in The West Australian on May 10, 2019