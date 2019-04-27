BELL (Nyree):
Passed away on the 24.04.2019.
Much loved daughter of Marg and Rob, Stepdaughter of Mick. Cherished Granddaughter of Nana Bell.
Adored Sister and Sister-in-law of Kim, Renee and Digger, Chantal and Jason.
Beautiful Aunty to Sinead, Tye, Jakayla and Cruz
We watched you suffer, we heard you sigh, But all we could do was just stand by.
We lived in hope and prayed in vain
For God to make you well again.
But He decided we must part,
We watched you go with broken hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 27, 2019