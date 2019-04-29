Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Patricia SIMPSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 2 May 2019. View In Memoriam





SIMPSON (Patricia):

Darling Mum, as we turn the page on our first year without you, we miss you so much, miss our phone calls as a family, we could always manage to find humour in any situation. Sometimes at your expense. Mum, you were a legend, an adopted Mum to our friends but most of all, a lady. Love Shell, Bob, Rob, Renae and family xxx



SIMPSON (Patricia):



One year today. Precious memories of my darling Mum and best friend. It's been a lonely year without you Mum, I miss all the fun and laughs we had together. Lots of love, Karen, Mat, Luke, Corey, Brooke and Rob xxxxxx



SIMPSON (Patricia):



One year Mum. Miss and love you. Brett, Ali and Jane xxx



