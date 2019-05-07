BARTLEY (Peter Charles):
16.01.1939 - 03.05.2019 Farewell to our dearly loved Peter, second son of Jean and Charles (both dec) and brother of Kevin (dec) and Irene (Batini). Husband of Mary (Healy). Father of Gabriel, Andrew, Justin and Father Ross. Grandfather of Rin, Teresa (dec) and Uncle and Great Uncle to many in Australia.
Mary's address in Canada, 104 Westbury Ave, London Ontario N6J3G1. Much loved and respected by all, Peter will be sadly missed.
Published in The West Australian on May 7, 2019