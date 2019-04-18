Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Peter BURNETT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 21 April 2019. View



BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

25.11.1947 to 15.4.2019 Aged 71 Passed peacefully from his earthly dwellings to his heavenly mansion which God had prepared for him.



Dearly loved husband of Judy. Amazing father to Catherine, Gary, Natalie, Angelique, Gavin and Chrystal.



Father-in-law and friend to Stephen, Anna, Jason F., Jason S., Nadine and Aaron.



Much loved Papee to Michaela, Zachariah, Brielle, Joshua, Benjamin, Samuel, Oliver, Charlotte, Marley, Cobie, Madeleine and Leo.



What a life! What a man! You have lived such a purposeful life. Loving and serving God, loving your bride, loving your family and loving others. You were a man of integrity, very giving and generous, caring and compassionate, a very hard worker, happiest when you were surrounded by your family. A very special man and fun to be with. We will miss our leader so much, but Oh, the beautiful memories. You will always be with us. Blessed to be a blessing. Enjoy being in the presence of the Lord. Until we meet again.

BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

My Darling Husband,



Oh, how I will miss you.

We were a great team to the end. We loved, prayed, worked, shared and cared. A beautiful man to your family, friends and others. Thank you for our life, our family, our faith, our adventures. You leave behind such wonderful memories that will be with me always.

Resting in the arms of our loving Lord.

Your loving Bride, Judy.

BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

In memory of my Dad, father-in-law to Steve, loving Papee to Michaela, Zach and Brielle, great Papee to Isla.

Passed peacefully into the presence of his dear Saviour, Jesus.

Dad you lived a life of love, loyalty and generosity to family and friends. Faithful to your Lord, confident in your salvation and loving to your Bride, your children, the "associates" and your grandchildren who you cherished to the very end. I have so much to thank you for and I'm glad I got the chance to do so. I cherish our last words. Your legacy of faith and love will live forever. I love you - Catherine.

BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

Goodbye forever Dad, may you stay forever young. Thank you so much Dad for your incredible life that you selflessly shared with us all. You had a passion for life and a love of your family and friends, that made all of our lives that much better. I will miss you greatly my friend, but never ever forget you for the rest of my life. Remember in this game we call life that no one said it's fair.

Your son, Gary.

BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

We are very sad to say goodbye to our dear Father, Peter Burnett who is the bravest. We all will forever love and remember him who is always there for us.

Anna.

BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

In loving memory of our adored Dad and Parps, now gone to be with his Lord.

The most beautiful man a family could wish for. Always loving, always kind, always the first to give and the last to take. Dad, you taught us how to love and how to live. We are immensely blessed. Thank you for so many cherished memories.

Forever in our hearts. Nat, Jase, Josh, Ben and Sam xx.

BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

Dad, you have done so much for your family and we will cherish all the amazing memories you and Mum created. You were our beautiful father, our playmate, our mode of transportation, our human calculator, our cowboy, our captain, our rock, our #01.

Most of all you always showered us with your love, kindness, patience and graciousness.

We love you and feel so blessed. Thank you Dad. You will stay in our hearts forever. Rest peacefully. Love always Angelique, Jason, Ollie and Char.

BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

Rest in Peace Peter Proud to call you Dad. We love you heaps. Gavin, Nadine, Marley and Cobie.

BURNETT (Peter Ronald):

Our darling Dad and Papee.

You were taken away by the angels. Heaven just got a whole lot more beautiful. Thank you for your constant love, your kindness, your humour, your generosity, your wisdom, your selflessness, your strength. You were the best. You were ours. We are so very lucky to have had you.

With all our love, forever and always. Chrystal, Aaron, Maddie and Leo.



