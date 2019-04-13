FAIRHEAD:
The Funeral Service for Mr Peter Fairhead of Mandurah formerly of Toodyay and Merredin will be held in our Chapel, 2 Leslie Street, Mandurah, commencing at 10:00AM, THURSDAY (18.04.2019). The cortege will leave the Chapel at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of LAKES Memorial Park Cemetery, Stock Road, Parklands, Mandurah at 11:30AM for the Burial.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019