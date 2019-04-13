Funeral notice



FAIRHEAD:

The Funeral Service for Mr Peter Fairhead of Mandurah formerly of Toodyay and Merredin will be held in our Chapel, 2 Leslie Street, Mandurah, commencing at 10:00AM, THURSDAY (18.04.2019). The cortege will leave the Chapel at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of LAKES Memorial Park Cemetery, Stock Road, Parklands, Mandurah at 11:30AM for the Burial.



2 LESLIE STREET MANDURAH 9535 4261

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







